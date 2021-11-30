Rare turtle 'Tally' found on Talacre beach after Storm Arwen
One of the world's rarest turtles washed up more than 4,000 miles (6,400km) from home after Storm Arwen.
Ashley James was walking his dog on Talacre beach, Flintshire, on Sunday when they spotted what is believed to be a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle which are normally found in the Gulf of Mexico.
"The turtle is not supposed to be in these parts of the world," he said.
The turtle, which his son named Raphael, is being cared for at Anglesey Sea Zoo.
"I initially thought it was dead," said Mr James, a physiotherapist from nearby Carmel.
He was alerted after border collie, Teddy, started "making a fuss" over what Mr James thought was a pile of seaweed.
He said he took a photo of the animal and, after calling his wife, decided to alert officials as he knew it was an unusual find.
They told him it could still be alive as such turtles can go into "cold shock" and they raced to the beach in the aftermath of Storm Arwen which has caused disruption across the country for several days.
A vet arrived at the scene and took advice over the phone from a marine biologist who advised them to move it from the high tide line but not to warm it up.
"He just told us to keep keep him cold," said Mr James.
"What they'll do then, over the next few months, is gradually increase the temperature of the turtle and, fingers crossed, he stays alive.
"And then they'll transport him back over to the Caribbean."
Anglesey Sea Zoo said: "Cold stranded turtles often die during the process of being revived and the first 48 hours of care are absolutely critical, so staff have been focussing on getting the best possible care for the turtle."
They said they were delighted to say that it looks promising and the they hope 'Tally' will make a full recovery, although it is too early to be sure at this stage as it is still in an extremely critical condition.
What is a Kemp's Ridley turtle?
- Kemp's Ridleys are among the rarest of all the marine turtles, and were close to extinction in the 1980s
- They have an almost completely round carapace - or shell - measuring about 70cm (2ft 3in) long, and they weigh approximately 40kg (88lb)
- They feed on a wide variety including crustaceans and seaweed
Mr James said his son Gethin, nine, thought it was "really cool", naming it after a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character, and he now wants to become a marine biologist.
"It's not something that I come across all the time," said Mr James, who walks on the beach up to four times a week.
"I'm sure global warming is involved somewhere.
"The turtle is not supposed to be in this part of the world."
It is not the first time Anglesey Sea Zoo has cared for a sea turtle found miles from home.
Menai, an Olive Ridley turtle, was eventually returned to warmer waters in Gran Canaria after washing up on a beach at Anglesey in 2017.