Covid: Swansea's Cinema & Co ordered to close by district judge

Published
Anna Redfern was served with a council closure notice on 18 November

A cinema boss who refused to ask customers for Covid passes has been ordered to close by a judge.

Swansea Council issued a closure notice to Cinema & Co for "a series of breaches of the coronavirus regulations."

But Anna Redfern's cinema café stayed open after that was issued.

She was then ordered to close by the Welsh government after failing to show for a previous court hearing.

Ms Redfern refused to comply with Welsh government rules, claiming they were "unfair" and "killing the entertainment industry".

Ms Redfern was in court for Tuesday's hearing at Swansea magistrates, and ordered to pay the city council's legal costs of £5,265.

