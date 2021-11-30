Blaenavon nativity scene destroyed by 'wanton vandalism'
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been interviewed under caution after a nativity scene was vandalised over the weekend.
The figurines at the Bethlehem Congregational Church, Blaenavon, Torfaen were damaged beyond repair Blaenavon Town Council said.
Town mayor, Liam Cowles said this act of "wanton vandalism" had "cast a gloom over the council's Christmas preparations".
Gwent Police said they are also trying to identify a second person.
'Mostly kind community'
Insp Aled George said the police would ask "anyone with details that could assist our enquiries to get in touch".
"Work is ongoing to identify another person who may be able to assist our enquiries into this matter, after speaking to a 17-year-old boy as a voluntary attendee.
"I understand that mindless acts of vandalism and other forms of ASB cause a lot of frustration to the public."
The nativity scene is believed to have been vandalised between 20:30 GMT Friday evening and 10:30GMT Monday. It has since been removed from public display.
'Minority spoiling things for the majority'
"We had a lovely carol service and lights switch-on on Friday, followed by a hugely successful Christmas market on Saturday," added Mr Cowles.
"This act of wanton vandalism has cast a gloom over the council's Christmas preparations and spoiled the atmosphere for many residents.
"We live in a mostly kind community - we can't have the anti-social minority spoiling things for the majority of law-abiding people."