UK's fastest broadband found in Swansea street
A street in Swansea has been crowned as having the fastest broadband in the UK.
Residents of Haul Fryn in Birchgrove can, according to website U-switch, download a two hour film in 47 seconds.
Ernest Doku, a broadband expert at Uswitch.com, told Radio Wales Breakfast both the fastest and slowest speeds were found in Wales.
The slowest street in the UK, in Cheshire, would take 48 hours for that same download.
The street Llys Tripp in Gwaelod-y-Garth, Cardiff, was among the slowest in the UK with an average download speed of only 0.34Mbps.
"It was really interesting with Wales in particular because it was very much the tale of two speeds," said Mr Doku.
"It took 33 hours to download the same HD film and that was the ninth slowest in the whole of the UK."
He said anyone unhappy with their download speeds should run a quick speed test and speak to their existing provider to check if there is faster broadband available in their area, adding it "doesn't necessarily need to cost the earth if you switch to it".
Mr Doku said many homes now needed faster broadband because of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic and that the rollout of ultra-fast broadband was rapidly expanding cross the UK.
"It's been incredible important over the last year-and-a-half that we have broadband that's not just good enough for playing games or watching TV but for getting our work done.
"Broadband has become super essential to consumers," he said.