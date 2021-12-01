Warning of ice covers most of Wales overnight
Rain, sleet and snow overnight across most of Wales could turn to ice on Thursday morning, forecasters have warned.
People have been advised to take care walking or cycling on icy surfaces which could lead to injuries if they fall.
There could also be disruption on the roads with journeys taking longer and train services affected.
A weather warning is in place until 10:00 GMT.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.