Dog that killed boy in Caerphilly was not an illegal breed
The dog that killed a 10-year-old boy was an American bulldog, which is not on the list of banned breeds in the UK.
Beast attacked Jack Lis in Pentwyn, Caerphilly county, on 8 November.
Gwent Police said a dog legislation expert had now completed the identification process.
A 28-year-old woman from Caerphilly has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.
She has been released on bail by police.
Two men, aged 34 and 19, attended a police station voluntarily in relation to an offence of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.
Both were later released.
Ch Supt Mark Hobrough said: "The work to identify the breed of dog involved this attack has concluded, with the dog legislation officer's report classifying the breed as an American bulldog.
"This breed does not feature on the list of banned dogs and is therefore not illegal to own in this country."
There are four banned breeds in the UK:
- Pitbull terrier
- Japanese tosa
- Dogo Argentino
- Fila Brasileiro
The opening of the inquest into Jack's death heard he was outside playing with a friend before going to his friend's home.
Senior coroner for Gwent, Caroline Saunders, said Jack was attacked by a dog as he went inside.
Paramedics were called but Jack's injuries were "unsurvivable" and he was pronounced dead at 16:14 GMT after suffering severe injuries to his neck and head.
Jack was identified by photos provided to the mortuary manager, the hearing was told.
The inquest has been adjourned while further inquiries are made and it will be resumed at a later date.
BBC Wales was told the dog had been kept at a home in Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, until two days prior to the attack.
It was shot "several times" by firearms officers, a senior officer said.
The dog is thought to have previously belonged to Lee Jenkins, 34, who voluntarily attended an interview with police soon after the attack.
Mr Jenkins has denied ownership of Beast, saying: "I am not the owner of that dog. I told the police everything I know. They know I have nothing to do with it.
"It's not my dog and it's since been re-homed from me."
A neighbour of Mr Jenkins said Beast was used as a breeding stud. He is known to have fathered at least 10 puppies by Mr Jenkins' other dog, Beauty.
Jack's family said they were "absolutely heartbroken" by his death, adding that their lives would "never be the same".
In a statement, they said: "This is not something any parent should ever have to be writing. We have so many words we want to say about our beautiful boy, but they do not seem enough.
"We love him more than words can describe. Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet.
"He was the sweetest of boys. He's forever in our hearts. Sweet dreams Jack, our perfect boy."