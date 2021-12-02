Chepstow fire: Thirty firefighters attend former Bulwark social club
Firefighters have been working overnight to tackle a blaze at a former social club in Monmouthshire.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Severn Bridge Club in Bulwark, Chepstow, at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday.
At its height there were 30 firefighters attending the large blaze, one crew was still at the scene on Thursday morning.
The fire service said no-one was hurt in the fire and nearby buildings were evacuated.
Parts of the A48 were closed on Wednesday evening, as firefighters from Chepstow, Maindee, Aberbargoed, Avon and Somerset and Caerphilly were called to the scene.