Covid: How easy is it to see your dentist in Wales?
- Published
Covid has changed almost every aspect of life in Wales.
Trying to stop transmission of the virus has led to a different approach to seeing healthcare professionals across the board.
Because of the backlog of patients waiting for check-ups, leading dentist Dr Russell Gidney warned we may never return to six-monthly appointments.
NHS Wales figures show courses of dental treatment dropped by over three quarters in 2020-21.
So, has this affected you?
Have you been able to get an appointment with your dentist?
Have you been able to get treatment?
Has emergency dental help been readily available - on the NHS or privately?
What about when your problem isn't classed as an emergency, but it is interfering with your life?
Use this form to tell us about your experiences:
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your response.