Conwy: Two cases of E. coli found in different schools
Two cases of E. coli have been found at two different primary schools.
Public Health Wales, Conwy council and Betsi Cadwaladr health board are investigating a probable case of E. coli at a school in Conwy, and another at a school in Abergele, Conwy county.
There is currently no evidence to suggest the infection was acquired at the schools, said Public Health Wales.
The cases have been identified in pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn yr Enfys, Conwy, and Ysgol Bro Cernyw, Abergele.
Parents and guardians of the pupils who attend the schools and may have had contact with the case have been contacted, said Richard Firth, consultant in health at Public Health Wales (PHW).
He added: "Contacts have been asked to submit samples for testing to and remain off school until negative results are received."
What is E. coli?
Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria are found in the intestines of humans and animals. There are many different types, some are harmless and others can cause a variety of diseases.
The bacterium is found in faeces and can survive in the environment.
E. coli bacteria can cause a range of infections including urinary tract infection, cystitis (infection of the bladder), and intestinal infection.
E. coli infections can be serious and often cause severe diarrhoea, sometimes with blood in it, abdominal cramps and fever.
E. coli bacteraemia (blood stream infection) may be caused by primary infections spreading to the blood.
Source: Public Health England