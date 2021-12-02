Covid: Omicron uncertainty hitting Wales tourism businesses
By Rhiannon Wilkins
BBC News
- Published
Travel rule changes due to the Omicron variant have left the Welsh tourism industry fearing further restrictions over Christmas and the New Year.
One senior figure said uncertainty about Omicron meant there were fears of cancellations over the festive period.
Some said it was having a serious impact on business, while others found customers turning to them for help.
Jim Jones, of the North Wales Tourism Alliance, said the thought of potential lockdowns was creating anxiety.
He called for more clarity on next steps from the Welsh government so firms would know if they can stay open over Christmas and New Year.
"We're aware that there are many people who want to visit north Wales, especially for the Christmas and New Year," Mr Jones said.
"Families also want to come and visit their families and we need that, and we owe that to our businesses to allow them to remain open, because they have put a lot of effort, a lot of time, a lot of money in being prepared for this season."
The Welsh government said a better understanding of the Omicron variant would determine the next steps.
It wants to "provide people and businesses with as much notice as possible about any future changes".
City Travel's Stuart Gay said business had picked up in September but the Omicron variant meant people were wary of travelling abroad.
"In terms of overseas travelling, everyone who was travelling this month has now moved their flights to next month or into the new year," the Cardiff travel agent said.
"No-one's really travelling abroad any more.
"If it's a month it's a bump in the road, but if it carries on for a long time it's pretty tough on the business.
"Hopefully it'll be a bump in the road."
Snowdonia Travel's Darren Owen said it was an opportunity to help people navigating paperwork to go abroad.
"Every country's got a different health form, different rules, so we spend a lot of our time filling those in for our customers," said Mr Owen, who is based in Colwyn Bay, Conwy.
"So even people who are quite savvy on the internet and booked online before, they're more apprehensive so they've been coming in and we've been doing it all for them."
But it is not just holidays.
Netherlands resident Nerys van der Zanden is facing a second Christmas without her family in Wales.
Until last month she thought she would be coming to the UK.
After 18 months apart, the family reunited in summer. But it was expensive.
"Me, my husband, my two kids and my mum and stepdad have spent £1,000 on Covid testing," Ms van der Zanden said.
"You've got to stay positive because eventually we'll find ways to plan around the virus, but I think it's caused a lot of anxiety, confusion, sadness and expense.
"I think many of the British citizens living abroad feel like we're a group that's been forgotten because we just want to see family."