Ceredigion: 'Bully' parking firm loses case against driver
- Published
A "bully boy" parking firm that pursued a driver for money for over two years has had its case thrown out of court.
One Parking Solution claimed it had sent Hannah Thomas, of Caerwedros, in Ceredigion, a parking charge notice.
But Ms Thomas told Llanelli County Court she had never received a ticket from the firm, which is based in Worthing, West Sussex.
Judge Graham Carson dismissed the parking company's claims, finding it failed to follow proper procedures.
Ms Thomas had visited the firm's pay and display car park in Llangrannog, Ceredigion, on 6 July 2019.
A friend paid for Ms Thomas's parking ticket as she saw to her children.
Over a month later, on 13 August 2019, she received a letter claiming she had received a parking charge notice for not having a ticket during her visit, and that she owed £170.
She later found her pay and display ticket in the car, and emailed a copy to the company.
One Parking Solution refused to back down, telling Ms Thomas more than 28 days had passed and therefore she could not appeal.
Since then, the court heard Ms Thomas had received numerous letters from the company which claimed she owed them various amounts for non-payment of fines.
In March 2021, Ms Thomas received a claim for £256.34.
One Parking Solution lawyers did not turn up to court on Friday, so the case went ahead without them.
Judge Carson said the company should have a record of posting the parking charge notice.
The court heard tickets had to be served to vehicle owners within 28 days of alleged offences.
Judge Carson said that during the hearing, Ms Thomas had been "specific, consistent and clear" in her evidence that the firm had failed to do so.
'Vexatious'
The firm could not prove one had been sent in the post, Judge Carson said.
Judge Carson said companies had the right to recover unpaid fines if proper procedure was followed, and was satisfied One Parking Solution had not done so.
Sara Rowlands, representing Ms Thomas, said the company behaved "vexatiously".
She told the court it caused "annoyance, frustration and worry" for Ms Thomas and accused them of using "bully boy tactics".
An application for costs by Ms Thomas, on the grounds of unreasonable behaviour, was refused.
Outside court, Ms Thomas said she was "was relieved and grateful" for the judgement.
"I'm happy that I stuck to fighting them. So many people have paid unfairly and have been bullied in to paying," she added.
One Parking Solution has been asked to comment.