Covid: First Omicron variant case confirmed in Wales
- Published
The first case of the Omicron Covid variant has been confirmed in Wales.
It has been located in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area, and is linked to international travel.
The Welsh government says it is prepared to "respond rapidly" to the emerging variant, and actions are being taken to slow the spread.
The government added there is no substantial evidence that the variant will lead to a more severe illness.
At this stage there is "no evidence of wider community transmission", said Public Health Wales.
"The number of mutations in the Omicron variant is concerning, but new variants are anticipated.
"We keep variants under constant review, and we work with UK partners to identify, detect and monitor new and known variants."
The Omicron variant, which was initially identified in South Africa, was first detected in the UK on 27 November.
Since then, cases of the variant have been confirmed in both England and Scotland, and now Wales.
Early data from South Africa has shown the variant may evade some immunity built up by the vaccines.
Stricter measures on travel have been implemented across the UK to limit the spread of the new variant.
Everyone entering the country must now take a PCR test, and isolate pending a negative result.
The UK travel red list has also been reinstated, meaning all travellers from listed countries must isolate in a hotel on entry into the UK.