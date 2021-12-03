Cardiff: Two charged over serious assault outside Spar
Two men have been charged in connection with a serious assault outside a city centre corner shop.
A 24-year-old man suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the attack outside the Spar store on Queen Street, Cardiff, at about 22:00 GMT on Monday.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
South Wales Police said CCTV showed a large crowd had formed, with some filming on mobile phones.