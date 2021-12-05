Storm Barra: Wales weather warning for 70mph winds
Strong winds could cause more power cuts and travel disruption across Wales on Tuesday, the Met Office has said.
Gusts of 50mph (80km/h) are expected widely from Storm Barra, with 70mph (113km/h) in coastal areas.
A weather warning has been put in place across the whole nation and other parts of the UK on Tuesday from 09:00 GMT.
Storm Arwen caused havoc for several days after it struck last weekend, leaving thousands without power, roads blocked and rail services suspended.
The Met Office said Tuesday's storm could see "some short term loss of power and other services".
There could also be delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and coastal communities could be affected by spray and large waves, it said.
Wind gusts of 81mph (130km/h) were recorded last Saturday, leaving 30,000 people without power at one point in Wales.
In Carmarthenshire, members of the public turned up with hot water bottles to keep dogs warm after one pup died when power was lost and a roof was torn off a building at Many Tears Animal Rescue in Llanelli.
And live episodes of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! had to be cancelled after the storm caused "significant damage" to the set at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy county.
Some homes are still without power in England and Scotland.