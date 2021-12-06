Abersoch: School governor's refuse to do council's 'dirty work'
Governors of a primary school facing closure this Christmas have resigned, refusing to terminate staff contracts.
Ysgol Abersoch, in Gwynedd, will officially close on 31 December, and its seven pupils will go to Ysgol Sarn Bach.
Seven school governors have resigned to avoid doing the council's "dirty work" of firing the staff at the school.
Gwynedd council have thanked the departing governors for their "work and dedication to Ysgol Abersoch".
"The responsibility for terminating staff employment should be handled by the Council. We will not do their dirty work for them," said the Board of Governors in a press release.
"We are being pressurised to respond within a limited time frame and intimidated by a threat of being labelled as a school where there is a breakdown in the way it is governed.
"It is the final insult given the total absence of any communication or engagement from the Education Department to the parents, staff and governors of Ysgol Abersoch."
'Negative effect on the Welsh language'
The school closure is expected to save Gwynedd council nearly £100,000 a year.
However, Welsh language campaigning group Cymdeithas yr Iaith said the closure of the school "would have a negative effect on the Welsh language".
Cllr Cemlyn Williams, Cabinet Member for Education at Gwynedd council, previously said he had "lost sleep" over the issue, but that the the two-year process had been a fair one.
Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: "The Council as an education authority has a duty to ensure that we provide the best possible education and experiences.
"Having consulted on the future of Ysgol Abersoch, a decision has been taken to close Ysgol Abersoch on 31 December and to offer pupils places at nearby Ysgol Sarn Bach.
"We have recently received correspondence from Ysgol Abersoch's governing body to inform of that seven members have resigned.
"In the meantime, we thank them for their work and dedication to Ysgol Abersoch and the pupil's education over the years."