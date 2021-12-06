Man jailed for trying to murder lottery-winning partner
- Published
A man who tried to murder his £5.5m lottery-winning partner has been jailed for 13 years.
Stephen Gibbs, 45, attacked Emma Brown at their home in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on 30 January.
The flooring worker flew into a rage when Ms Brown told him she wanted to end their relationship, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard.
Ms Brown, 49, was found by neighbours in a pool of blood having been stabbed in the face, arms and stomach.
The court was shown CCTV footage of the attack at the house in the Lakeside area of the town.
She required surgery after the attack but has since made a full recovery.
The couple had been together for 11 years and previously owned a home in another part of Barry, which they rented out after the lottery win in 2017.
Ms Brown, a former Cardiff Airport worker, became known for donating to good causes in the area after winning the jackpot.
However, Gibbs had not been able to cope after her win, the court was told, becoming jealous and controlling, including fitting a tracking device to her car.
Gibbs was due to stand trial for attempted murder but changed his plea on the day of his trial.
The court heard he had previous convictions of violence, including stabbing a previous partner and her 11-year-old son in 2005.
As well as his 13-year sentence, he will serve five years on extended licence upon his release from prison.