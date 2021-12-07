Crohn's: Patient had avoidable surgery after misdiagnosis
- Published
A patient who suffered internal bleeding from surgery following an incorrect diagnosis, said he has "nightmares" about how he was treated.
The public services ombudsman for Wales said it was "completely avoidable" and recommended health officials make a redress payment of £10,000.
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said it accepted the findings.
The man was initially referred to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales with appendicitis.
But, after a number of tests and scans, it was wrongly determined he had Crohn's disease, and colon surgery was recommended which led to a series of complications.
The man, known as Mr D in the ombudsman's report, suffered internal bleeding from the initial surgery and required a stoma, despite being told the chances of that were "very, very slim".
'I wake up still in pain'
He also developed a hernia which required further surgery, and a mesh to be inserted.
"I try and do things that wouldn't have been a problem for me years ago, and find I struggle," he said.
"Sometimes I wake up still in pain from some of the scars. I sometimes have nightmares.
"I just wonder why bother at all with anything, because if this can happen why should I trust anyone?"
The man, who has Asperger's syndrome, also said it was not taken into proper consideration during consultation.
"I don't think there's a lot of things where people do take into account neurodiversity," he said.
Ombudsman Nick Bennett called the case "regrettable" after investigating the man's complaint.
"Physicians responsible for Mr D's care should have employed a watch and wait approach in which his condition would probably have settled without surgical treatment," he said.
"Instead, Mr D, a vulnerable individual, faced completely avoidable trauma of unnecessary surgery and post-treatment complications - a trauma which saw him seek mental health support."
He has made several recommendations, including that those involved in Mr D's care undergo relevant training in the management of Crohn's disease and chronic appendicitis, as well as in the care and management of patients with Asperger's syndrome.
The health board said it accepted the findings and conclusions of the report and had agreed to implement its recommendations.