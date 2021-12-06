Christmas: Undercover police on Welsh trains target crime
- Published
Covert policing and more rail staff will be on trains across Wales this Christmas in a bid to tackle crime.
Sexual harassment, anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related crimes will be targeted through the British Transport Police (BTP) and Transport for Wales (TfW) scheme.
Passengers will also be reminded to wear face coverings on public transport, unless exempt.
BTP said it wanted to ensure everyone was safe during a busy time.
"Rail is one of the safest ways to travel - but we see how alcohol can really affect judgement, people often take greater risks and standards of decency and general behaviour can worsen," said superintendent for Wales Andy Morgan.
He also urged passengers to use its discreet texting service if they feel unsafe on public transport.
The scheme was refreshed earlier this year after calls to better tackle violence against women after a Metropolitan Police officer admitted raping and killing Sarah Everard in London.
It also follows TfW's promise to learn from packed trains with some not wearing face masks during football fixtures in November.
The increased police presence on Friday and Saturday during December aims to provide reassurance and personal safety advice to passengers.
Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales' safety and sustainability director, said its vast majority of passengers were responsible, but it would take extra steps to ensure safety during this "busy festive period".
"We want to reassure our customers that extra staff on trains and stations, especially on weekends, are there to help keep everyone using our network safe."