Covid inquest: Hospital porter 'was coughed on by patient'
A hospital porter from Cardiff who died of Covid-19 said he had been coughed on by a patient who told him he had coronavirus, an inquest has heard.
Andrew Woolhouse's wife told the hearing in Pontypridd he mentioned it a few weeks before he tested positive.
Mr Woolhouse, 55, who worked at University Hospital Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan, died on 23 January.
The coroner said he was risk assessed by the health board, and there wasn't enough evidence how he contracted it.
The inquest was told that Mr Woolhouse was working on reception at the hospital following a hernia operation.
The role on reception was created for him while on a phased return.
Working with full personal protective equipment (PPE), he did not come into contact with many people because visitors were limited due to Covid restrictions, the inquest was told.
In a statement, his wife said he told her he had been approached by a patient from a mental health unit, who said he had Covid, and coughed.
The inquest was told that Mr Woolhouse was always happy and bubbly at work, and loved his wife, two daughters and cats, and was a rock music fan.
He received his vaccine on 13 December 2020, and tested positive for Covid four days later.
Mr Woolhouse was admitted to hospital on 27 December with a fever and struggling for breath. On 29 December he was put on a ventilator but his conditioned deteriorated and he died on 23 January.
The coroner, Rachel Knight, concluded Mr Woolhouse died of Covid, a natural cause of death.