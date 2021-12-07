Omicron: Wales expects significant wave of new Covid variant
- Published
A significant wave of Omicron is expected to hit Wales with a peak expected by the end of January, the health minister has said.
Eluned Morgan's comments come as Wales announces that all adults will be offered a booster jab by the end of that month.
She said it was now clear the Omicron variant "spreads very rapidly" and "that is clearly cause for concern".
Ms Morgan said it was urgent that people get vaccinations and boosters.
There have been only four cases in Wales found so far, but officials expect this to rise.
The overall seven-day rolling case rate per 100,000 people has risen slightly to 493.3, with two more deaths reported by Public Health Wales on Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,441.
Ms Morgan told a Welsh government press briefing people should take lateral flow tests before going to meet friends over Christmas.
"I think in terms of the current situation, it's clear that people should act with caution," she said.
Ministers were continuing to keep "a very close eye" on the situation in schools, she said.
"We are expecting a significant wave of Omicron to hit Wales," she said.
"The modelling suggests that that will reach its peak by around the end of January, which is why there is an urgency in terms of getting people vaccinated and boosters done as soon as possible."