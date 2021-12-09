Language GCSEs: Under 100 'to take French, German in Wales by 2030'
Schools in Wales could have fewer than 100 French and German GCSE entries by 2030, a report has found.
The Language Trends Wales report, which reviews foreign language teaching, called for a national strategy on languages amid a drop in GCSE entries.
The report found GCSE entries for French and German had almost halved between 2015 and 2021.
The Welsh government said the new curriculum would help expand international language teaching.
Entries for GCSE French and German declined by 11% and 12% in the past year alone, and while GCSE Spanish saw a noticeable increase over the period, numbers have "see-sawed" recently, the report said.
More than one in five of the 52 schools which responded to the survey said they had no students studying international languages in Year 10.
Meanwhile, 78% of schools reported a negative impact from the Covid pandemic on language learning, with pupils in more deprived areas particularly affected.
'Extremely challenging'
A significant majority of teachers are in favour of reviewing and reforming GCSEs in French, German and Spanish, the report found.
Jenny Scott, British Council Wales country director, said: "The past 18 months have been extremely challenging for schools.
"As education begins to recover from the pandemic, the new curriculum for Wales and revision of qualifications provides an opportunity to review international languages at secondary and post-16 college level, to create a national strategy to tackle the ongoing decline, and to safeguard the future of international language provision across Wales."
Dr Ian Collen, one of the 2021 Language Trends Wales authors, said: "The overall decline in uptake since 2015 is alarming and it is now time for action.
"The Welsh workforce of tomorrow needs international languages to compete on the world stage."
The Welsh government said: "Our new curriculum offers exciting opportunities to develop language rich environments to help expand the teaching of foreign languages in our schools.
"Introducing international languages at primary school is an important step towards realising our ambitions for developing the learners of the futures."