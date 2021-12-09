Bangor: Van driver arrested after cyclist dies in crash
A cyclist has died and the driver of a van has been arrested following a crash in north Wales.
Police said the crash involved a cyclist, who was in his 40s, and a VW Crafter van on the A487 at Faenol Hill in Bangor, Gwynedd, at about 07:00 GMT.
The cyclist, who police described as local to the area, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd but died of his injuries.
A 38-year-old man who was driving the van was arrested on suspicion of causing death by carless driving.
Sgt Liam Ho, of North Wales Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died."
Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.