Covid: Booster 'key' against Omicron re-infection risk
People are being urged to take their booster vaccines as evidence emerged Omicron could re-infect those who have already had Covid.
Virologist Dr Naomi Forrester-Soto told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that "two doses just isn't enough".
The Welsh government is speeding up its vaccination programme but has not changed its January deadline.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of an "emergency" as the UK moved to Covid alert level four.
There are currently 15 cases of the Omicron variant which have been identified in Wales, but early evidence has shown it is highly transmissible.
But Dr Forrester-Soto, from Keele University, said: "Numbers are still quite low in Wales but we know from experience that that can change very very quickly."
She added that although the virus could have "a mild effect in most people", the high level of transmission meant that the proportion of people with severe disease would be much larger.
"What's more concerning is evidence from South Africa suggests it's actually re-infecting people who have had other variants," she said.
"If more people don't get their booster... the number of people who could get infected is very high."
'Better safe than sorry'
Dr Forrester-Soto urged people to accept their offer of a booster vaccination.
"The evidence at the moment suggests that two doses just isn't enough to combat the Omicron variant, but actually three doses does seem to give that added protection and reduce the likelihood of severe disease and probably also reduce the amount of time you're infectious and can transmit.
"So getting that booster is going to be key... it's better safe than sorry and get your booster as soon as it's offered."
If the number of hospitalisations becomes too high, more restrictions could be needed, she added.
"If we see those numbers of people who need hospitalisation creeping up... restrictions may become necessary just to try and prevent people not receiving adequate healthcare as a result of the NHS being overwhelmed."
Although reducing social contacts over Christmas is "certainly a good way of reducing the amount of people you might be exposed to and therefore the amount of virus you might be exposed to", she added that "everyone's going to have their own personal acceptance of risk".