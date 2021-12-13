Skirrid missing man found after 'phenomenal' response
- Published
A man who was missing for nearly 24 hours has been found after a "phenomenal" public rescue response.
The man, from Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, was found on Skirrid Fach hill in the area at 13:30 GMT on Saturday, 11 December.
He was quickly evacuated and transferred to an ambulance for further treatment, Longtown Mountain Rescue Team said.
Rescuers said the search had begun at 22:00 the night before.
Longtown Mountain Rescue Team said they were joined by "many parties" in the hill search.
"Due to the phenomenal public response and concern for the missing man, the team made a plan with the police to support the members of public who wanted to help with the search," it said.
The mountain rescue team said it first responded with around 20 rescuers and a dog team from Search and Rescue Dog Association South Wales, who searched Skirrid Fach and the surrounding area until 06:00.
At 11:00 on Saturday the team returned to continue their land search, whilst a water boat team searched the Usk river, before the man was found.