Cardiff: Woman dies after being hit by pick-up truck
- Published
A woman has died after being hit by a pick-up truck in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said the crash happened at the roundabout of Thompson Avenue and Windway Avenue by Victoria Park at 14:15 GMT on 26 November.
The 39-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries from a Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck and later died at the University Hospital of Wales.
A 45-year-old man from Canton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
He has been released under investigation.
South Wales Police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.