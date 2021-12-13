Caldicot: Girl, 11, falls from balcony at school
- Published
An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after falling from a balcony at a school in south Wales.
Emergency services were called to Caldicot Comprehensive School in Monmouthshire at about 11:20 GMT on Monday.
The girl was rushed to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but her condition is not known.
Monmouthshire council said it was "working closely with all relevant agencies".
It added: "Following a serious incident at Caldicot Comprehensive School this morning we are supporting learners and their families along with the wider school family."
Gwent Police said it had received a report that an 11-year-old girl had fallen from a balcony."
The Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at approximately 11.20am today, Monday 13 December, to reports of a person having suffered a fall from height at Caldicot Comprehensive School."
The 1,500-pupil school was built in 2017 at a cost of £36.5m.