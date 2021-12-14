Archbishop of Wales sorry over handling of bishop's retirement
By Paul Martin
BBC News
- Published
The new Archbishop of Wales has apologised "unreservedly" for the Church's handling of the retirement of former Bishop of Monmouth Richard Pain.
Bishop Pain stepped back from his duties in July 2018 after concerns were raised by clergy and a church worker about his conduct. He later retired.
Two Church in Wales probes took place. One examined disclosures under bullying and harassment policies.
The other looked at his drinking and workload.
It also examined the state of relationships between the bishop and his senior team.
It was concluded no further action should be taken.
But a review has identified concerns with the how the investigations were handled.
Archbishop of Wales Andy John, and former chairman of the Church in Wales' representative body, James Turner, have now issued a joint statement.
The pair said: "We wish to express our sorrow and regret that what could have been an opportunity to attend well to a challenging situation became ruinous and distressing and left numerous people vulnerable and damaged.
"This has not reflected well on the Church in Wales and for that we apologise unreservedly to all those wounded by our failures."
The review, led by former Bishop of Norwich Graham James, was not asked to determine whether the allegations against Bishop Pain were true.
Bishop James' team undertook 27 interviews, but they did not include Bishop Pain, who they say "decided not to meet us."
A heavily redacted report states a church worker, given the pseudonym "Alex," told the Church's HR department their concerns about Bishop Pain.
It said concerns about his conduct were also raised by senior Monmouth diocese clergy.
These included then Dean of Monmouth, Lister Tonge; then Archdeacon of Monmouth, Ambrose Mason; and Archdeacon of Newport, Jonathan Williams.
The report said they had "deep concern for the Bishop's increasingly inappropriate behaviour."
They took their concerns to then Archbishop of Wales, John Davies.
He decided the matter was serious enough for investigation.
The nature of the allegations is not clear from the document.
It was decided the Archbishop did not have the power to suspend Bishop Pain and he would be asked to "step back voluntarily."
When told of the allegations against him, Bishop Pain was said to be "shocked", and "disturbed" the Dean and Archdeacons had gone to the Archbishop rather than to him.
He agreed to the suggestion he step back from his role.
The two Church in Wales investigations were then launched.
One examined Alex's disclosures under its bullying and harassment policy.
The other focused on Bishop Pain's relationships with his senior team, his workload and his drinking.
Both concluded the "evidentiary threshold" for further action was not met.
But Bishop James's review concluded the investigations "were neither as robust nor as thorough as they should have been."
Responding to the review, Archbishop John said organisations "must have processes which are fit for purpose".
"Legitimate concerns must be treated seriously and expedited quickly and in a way that does not damage those who raise such concerns," he said.
"The report with its recommendations that we are publishing today will, if acted upon, go some way towards improving our processes."
He added the review concluded Mr Tonge, Mr Mason and Mr Williams "acted in good faith and responded properly to their concerns about and for the bishop."
"Their concerns were considered to be well founded and they acted professionally in the way they reported these concerns."
The archbishop has also apologised for a "misleading and inappropriate" statement the Church issued to the media in December 2018 that referred to "speculation regarding the Bishop of Monmouth and about relationships in his senior team."
A Church in Wales spokeswoman said the allegations against Bishop Pain would not be re-investigated.
BBC Wales has attempted to contact Bishop Pain.