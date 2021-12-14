Covid: Wrexham and Flintshire pupils to learn from home
- Published
Two more schools in Wales will move to online learning amid increasing coronavirus concerns.
Face-to-face learning for children in Wrexham and Flintshire will now end from Monday 20 December.
They join Anglesey and schools in Denbighshire which ended learning on Friday after the UK moves to alert level four.
Currently, the Welsh government has not told schools to finish in-person learning.
But Wrexham council said the switch was decided after an increase in Covid cases in the area, with many children and young people having to isolate.
The authority's current cases stand at 650.9 per 100,000 people, according to Public Health Wales (PHW) data up to 9 December.
The authority's education member Phil Wynn said he appreciated the "worrying the situation" but assured the best learning would be provided for pupils at home.
Flintshire's rates of Covid-19 have been rising consistency over the last few weeks, the council said, with 558.6 people per 100,000 testing positive as of 10 December.
Both are above Wales' average of 499.4.
Council leader Ian Roberts said staffing levels have been affected due to rising cases and they wanted to "do what we believe is necessary to safeguard our children, staff and communities".
Key workers' children, vulnerable children and those with parents who cannot work from home in all four counties will attend school where required however.