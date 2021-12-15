Deposit return scheme: Cash for recycling can help meet zero waste goals
A pilot scheme has found a cash for recycling system could help Wales meet its zero waste goals.
The digital deposit return scheme (DRS) pilot ran in Conwy for four weeks from July 2020.
Participants in the pilot scanned specially labelled bottles when recycling them at home, and received 20p per bottle.
Charity Wrap Cymru, who ran the trial, said the concept could "help Wales to deliver on its recycling ambitions".
The technology allows people to scan bottles at home via a smartphone app, and negates the need to return containers in person, like a traditional DRS scheme.
The findings of the trial, which used Polytag Technology, indicated a widespread scheme could drive up collection rates, reduce litter, while also cutting carbon emissions through high quality recycling.
The pilot, ran in partnership with Conwy Council and the Welsh government, also found that it could offer households greater choice and flexibility in terms of how and when they recycle.
Of the 237 households included in the pilot, the scheme found 73% "participated fully" by scanning every bottle during the four week period.
However, the report stated any wider implementation would need to ensure households without suitable technology were still able to participate.
"WRAP Cymru is pleased to have been involved with this innovative work investigating the possibility of using the well-established recycling collections already provided by Welsh councils as part of a deposit return scheme," said Emma Hallett, of Wrap Cymru's Collaborative Change Programme
"This has the potential to build on the great recycling progress we have already seen and help Wales to deliver on its recycling ambitions."