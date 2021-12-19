Trains: Half-hourly service from south Wales to London returns
A half-hourly train service between south Wales and London is to return from Monday.
An extra 18 trains are being reintroduced between Cardiff and London Paddington from 20 December, restoring trains cut due to Covid.
Great Western Rail is also starting an all-electric train service between the two stations for the first time.
The rail operator said the new timetable would provide communities with needed "help and support".
The introduction of an all-electric Class 387 service between Cardiff and London began with a limited weekend service, plus an early-morning service on weekdays, from 18 December.
Great Western Rail said this would provide a low carbon, sustainable way to supplement capacity on the popular route.
In the future, the rail operator said it can provide extra, up to 12-carriage capacity, for events at the Principality Stadium.
Jess Morden, the MP for Newport East, said she thought the return of the half-hourly services between stations in south Wales and London was "really important".
"We're seeing more people now using the trains again and it's really important in terms of climate change and decarbonisation," she said.
Great Western Rail also said services would be extended from Cardiff through to Penzance, better connecting south west England with south Wales.
It is part of wider December timetable change improvements being made by Great Western Rail making across the south.
Mark Hopwood, Great Western Rail's managing director, said the new timetable would "provide our communities with the help and support they need, as together we rebuild and renew for the future".
"Good rail services are key to economic recovery and to decarbonisation," he said.
The rail operator is encouraging customers to travel safely, including to wear a face covering, wash hands regularly and to buy tickets online, via smart card or app.