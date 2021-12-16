Arrest after St Asaph vaccination centre vandalism
A 58-year-old man has been arrested after a Covid vaccination centre was vandalised on Wednesday night.
Vaccinations were still being given at the Optic Centre in St Asaph, Denbighshire, on Thursday, as forensics officers searched for evidence.
Betsi Cadwaldr health board praised staff and volunteers for continuing with its booster rollout, despite having 17 windows smashed.
Police said the man, from Llanddulas, Conwy county, remained in custody.
Nurse manager Teleri Roberts said staff had done a "magnificent job".
"The service is carrying on as normal despite the inappropriate actions - and that is putting things mildly - of a certain individual," said Ms Roberts.
"We've risk-assessed the entrance and exit of appointees, to manage people's safety while in the building.
"We would encourage people to stick to their time slot and honour their appointments arranged but be advised this is not a drop-in clinic.
"The staff here have done a magnificent job. We will continue to make sure the population is protected and can access their Covid vaccinations as safely and as quickly as possible."
Betsi Cadwaladr health board said it had given almost 1.3 million vaccinations.
A North Wales Police spokesman said the incident was reported at 23:41 GMT on Wednesday.