Bangor murder: Boxing fan Brandon Sillence not guilty
- Published
A boxing enthusiast has been found not guilty of murdering a 20-year-old man with a single punch.
Brandon Sillence, 25, of Bangor, denied murdering Dean Skillin in September last year outside the Waverley Hotel in Station Road.
He punched Mr Skillin with such force that the victim effectively died before he hit the ground, the court heard.
He admitted manslaughter and will be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday.
Prosecuting barrister John Philpotts previously told the court that Mr Skillin, of Caernarfon, and friends had left the Waverley Hotel at Bangor after last orders had been called.
"What none of them knew at that time as they left the Waverley Hotel, was Dean Skillin had only minutes left to live," he told the jury.
"Brandon Sillence had also been in the Waverley Hotel and, without provocation or warning, he killed Dean Skillin."
A police officer described the sound of a "sickening" thud and CCTV footage was shown to the court of the tragedy.
The prosecutor said Mr Skillin was taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, but declared dead the following morning.
"He had effectively died outside the Waverley Hotel. He was dead before he hit the ground," said Mr Philpotts.
"He'd suffered a fracture at the base of the skull and catastrophic subarachnoid bleeding, leaving him brain dead."
The court heard Sillence was keenly interested in boxing. He had been photographed in boxing shorts bearing his ring nickname and filmed himself shadow-boxing.