Snowdonia mountain slip leaves two climbers injured
Two men have been injured after one slipped and fell on top of his friend while climbing down a mountain.
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue said the men tried to climb the north ridge of Tryfan in Snowdonia, but turned back, taking a path along a waterfall gully.
The first man hurt his arm and leg, the other had a large head wound, suspected pelvic injuries and a leg wound after the pair fell 3m (10ft).
The coastguard helicopter and a hill party also assisted in the rescue.
The more serious casualty was treated by the mountain rescue team's doctor and airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd.
The second man was able to walk down with help.
"We hope both our casualties make a quick recovery and thanks as always to our colleagues from the Coastguard for their help," the mountain rescue team said.