Bangor: Boxing fan jailed for one-punch manslaughter
A boxing fan has been jailed for 10 years for manslaughter after killing another man in an unprovoked attack.
At Caernarfon Crown Court, a judge told Brandon Sillence, 25, that he had been "playing the 'big I am'" when he punched Dean Skillin, 20, outside the Waverley Hotel in Bangor last September.
Mr Skillin was described as "a young man of exceptional good character".
"What I can tell you is that, having heard the evidence in this case, I am wholly satisfied as to be sure that, that night, for reasons that only you can explain, you were looking for trouble," judge Geraint Walters told Sillence as he sentenced him.
"You were aggressive and confrontational in the time leading up to these offences being committed."
The court heard how police had been called to the Waverley Hotel that night, for reasons not connected to the case, and that Sillence, who is from Bangor, had shown a confrontational attitude towards them.
It was while the police were at the scene, and shortly after the defendant had been speaking to officers, that he attacked Mr Skillin and also assaulted a second man, Taylor Lock.
The judge referred to an insult that Sillence directed at one police officer.
"Thirty seconds later you had extinguished the life of one man and injured another," said the judge.
"Not even the police could have prevented you doing that which you were intent on. You assaulted these two men when effectively surrounded by a number of police officers - not caring at all."
The judge said the fatal punch, said by the prosecution to have killed Mr Skillin instantly, "was a forceful punch by a man skilled in punching".
He told the defendant that he was a man whose sense of self worth was defined by his physical prowess.
The judge said the way that Sillence simply stood and watched as people tried to help his victim showed that he had intended to cause his victim harm.
"That lack of surprise demonstrates that you did intend significant harm to the victim.
"It was, at the end of the day, a young man of exceptional good character. He never troubled the family, the police - and he never troubled you, either," said the judge.
He rejected Sillence's claims that he thought a friend was going to be attacked, adding his "dreadful" upbringing was not an excuse.
'Utter despair'
Before jailing Sillence for 10 years for manslaughter, with a concurrent one year sentence for his assault on a second person that night, the judge heard victim impact statements from Mr Skillen's parents.
Harry Skillen said his son "didn't have a bad bone in his body".
"I feel as though my heart has been ripped out," he said, describing how his son's death left him drinking too much, put an end to his relationship and continues to impact on his work life.
"I feel I can't carry on. No one understands how I feel," he said.
In her statement, Dean's mother Rebecca White said she had not known what love really was until her son Dean, the eldest of her four children, had been born.
She said of his death: "It's something I think about all the time," adding that her feelings range from "utter despair to all-consuming anger".
She said that, 15 months after her son's death, "it's still as raw and as painful" as when it happened.
She described having to come home and tell one of her children that "the best big brother you could wish for" wouldn't be coming home.
"Dean was so full of life and had so many plans for his future," her statement said.
"Dean always tried his best in everything he did."