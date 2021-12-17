Pembroke: Man arrested after woman found dead at Mill Pond
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead near a pond in the early hours of Friday.
The woman's body was discovered at Pembroke Mill Pond, Pembrokeshire, shortly after 04:00 GMT.
She has not yet been identified and the area around the pond remains cordoned off.
A man has been arrested in connection with her death, but Dyfed-Powys Police has not said what he was arrested on suspicion of.
The force said detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.