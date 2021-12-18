Covid: Omicron cases in Wales increase by 22 to 181
Another 22 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been recorded in Wales, taking the total to 181.
Public Health Wales (PHW) has been warning of an expected "rapid increase" in cases, prompting Covid restrictions to be tightened.
Social distancing is being reintroduced in shops and workplaces, and nightclubs will shut after 26 December.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said more decisions on rules would be made on Monday regarding sports events.
NHS Wales has been ramping up its booster vaccination programme to offer all eligible adults a booster jab by the end of the year.
On Friday, the UK saw another record number of daily Covid cases for the third day in a row, with more than 93,000 infections announced.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that a meeting of the UK government's emergency committee Cobra will be held over the weekend with representatives from the UK's four nations.