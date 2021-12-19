Bridgend MP arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit
Bridgend Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit.
It followed an incident in which a car collided with a lamppost at Church Road in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan, on Sunday 28 November at 01:10 GMT.
South Wales Police said a 37-year-old man from Cowbridge had been released under investigation.
Mr Wallis's office confirmed he had been arrested but had not been charged.
A statement said he was involved in an accident and was "assisting police with their enquiries".
"While this is ongoing he will not be commenting", it added.
South Wales Police said no injuries had been reported.
"A 37-year-old man from Cowbridge was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit," it said, in a statement.
"He has been released under investigation."
A message on Mr Wallis's Facebook page said a planned surgery with constituents on Saturday had to be postponed until the New Year as he had tested positive for Covid.