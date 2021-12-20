Covid: Omicron cases in Wales rise by 163 to 435 cases
Another 163 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been recorded in Wales, taking the total to 435.
Ministers are meeting to discuss more Covid restrictions and Public Health Wales (PHW) has been warning of a "rapid increase" in Omicron cases.
Nightclubs will close from 27 December, with social distancing measures imposed in other businesses.
Two football fixtures involving Cardiff City and Newport County on 26 December have also been postponed due to Covid.
Ministers have yet to decide whether to introduce restrictions for other sporting events scheduled to take place during the festive period.
PHW has also reported eight further deaths with coronavirus and 6,796 new cases over the last 48 hours.
It takes the cumulative total number of deaths to 6,516 and the total number of cases to 559,959.
The seven day rolling case rate per 100,000 population for the whole of Wales has risen to 548.4, compared to 503.4 reported on Sunday.
The testing positivity rate is also up to 18.1%.
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said: "The public has a vital role to play in curbing the spread of the virus in our communities.
"No one wants the situation to escalate to a point where the NHS becomes overwhelmed this winter, meaning another lockdown is unavoidable.
"That's why we must all take action to protect ourselves and those around us - we can all help."