Gwent Police: Paul Chadwick jailed over assault victim sex
- Published
A former police officer has been jailed for 18 months after cheating on his wife with a vulnerable assault victim.
Paul Chadwick, 51, admitted misconduct in public office over relationships in 2020 with two women who had given him witness statements.
Cardiff Crown Court heard that the married father-of-three had sex with the first woman up to 20 times.
The former Gwent Police constable, from Pontypool, kissed and exchanged 240 text messages with the second woman.
Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said the first relationship was between January and April and the second lasted two weeks during the following month.
They came to light in November 2020 when officers were called to an incident where a woman was standing the wrong side of railings on a bridge overlooking a main road in Cwmbran.
She described how the relationship had affected her, saying: "That's what they say - never trust a copper. I think you know what I am getting at.
Explicit messages on his phone
"There was someone who believed me, I fell in love with someone, and I shouldn't have and he fell in love with me."
She said she had "promised I wouldn't grass him", but described how he visited her when he was off-duty and they had sex "10 or 20 times".
Police began investigating Chadwick and found sexually explicit messages on his phone.
Chadwick quit Gwent Police last summer and later admitted two charges of misconduct in public office.
Defence barrister Susan Ferrier said he pleaded guilty to both offences in the knowledge that the second victim had not cooperated with police.
Referring to the first woman, she said: "He should have stepped back, he should have stepped away, he didn't.
'Let his wife and family down'
"At no point did he behave inappropriately whilst on duty.
"He became involved in a highly inappropriate relationship, which because of his occupation brings him before the court."
Ms Ferrier said there were a number of things affecting him, including his wife being diagnosed with cancer.
"This diagnosis was just before they were due to marry, and she was still receiving and does in fact still receive treatment," she added.
"He is a clear example of a man who has spent a lifetime doing the right thing, but unfortunately a number of aspects which were impacting upon his life led him into doing the wrong thing, which is why he is here now.
"He has punished himself every single day since this happened. He has punished himself because he has let himself down, he has let his wife and family down and has let the police force down."
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: "These were deliberate actions by you, taking up relationships with women you had been in contact with as a result of your duties.
"These were not cases where you abused your power, but you were utterly irresponsible."
'Disgraceful actions'
Following sentencing, Gwent Police will conduct disciplinary proceedings against Chadwick.
After the hearing, Dep Ch Con Amanda Blakeman said Chadwick had "abused his position"
"As a police officer, he would have known that his actions were entirely illegal," she added.
"He is now facing the consequences for his completely unacceptable behaviour. His disgraceful actions are the types of behaviour that erode public confidence in the police.
"The vast majority of our officers work hard daily to deliver an excellent service and provide reassurance to our communities."