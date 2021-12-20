Denbighshire residents must pay for new bins to replace damaged ones
- Published
Householders are being charged by a north Wales council for new bins if their old ones get damaged.
Residents in Denbighshire have to pay £45 for a new set of different-coloured containers.
One concerned councillor said the costs apply even if the bin is damaged by rubbish collectors.
Denbighshire council said it would save £75,000 next year. It said people who are at home more because of Covid were producing more rubbish.
Councillor Paul Penlington said the charges were unfair, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"If your bin is damaged in a storm, for example, or by the refuse collectors themselves, you need to pay for a replacement bin," he said.
"Personally, I don't think that's fair because we've had these bins for quite a few years now. There will be wear and tear. They don't belong to householders. They belong to the council. The council should replace them."
Denbighshire Council said not charging cost it £40,000 a year and this was set to rise to £75,000 because of an increase in demand.
"The new policy has introduced a charge for the delivery and use of black, blue and green two-wheeled bins," a spokesman said.
"Charges to property management companies and landlords for supply of communal four-wheeled bins will also be introduced in the new year under the new policy, which was adopted in November.
"Grey kitchen caddies, orange food waste kerbside caddies and food waste caddy liners will continue to be provided free of charge to residents.
"Charges will not apply for the introduction of new containers for the council's new waste and recycling service due to be launched in 2023."