Paramedic took own life following online abuse, inquest hears
- Published
A "well-loved" young paramedic took her own life after being shamed on Facebook for littering, an inquest has heard.
Charlotte Cope, from Gelli, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, was found dead at her family home in April 2020.
The 23-year-old member of the Welsh Ambulance Service suffered from an eating disorder and anxiety.
The day before her death, photos of Miss Cope in her uniform were uploaded to social media with claims she had been littering.
Miss Cope had been on her way to work a night shift when she stopped and was pictured standing outside her car next to a pile of litter.
She was told about the post targeting her by her line manager at Gelli ambulance station. She admitted wrongdoing and said she would pay whatever fine was issued.
However, by the time she woke the next day the post had been shared hundreds of times, according to her family.
"I believe she would be here today if it wasn't for that post," Miss Cope's mother, Heidi Cope, said following a hearing at South Wales Central Coroner's Court, Pontypridd.
"That day she woke up to find the post had been shared hundreds of times and the messages being written about her were vile and she was too embarrassed."
Miss Cope's family said they believed she had never recovered from her eating disorder and was a "troubled soul".
She was found dead by her mother in her bedroom at about 20:30 BST on 13 April.
Paramedics who attended were colleagues and friends of Miss Cope, and in statements read out at the hearing said how "shocked" they were, and described her as "popular and well-loved".
Messages left on Miss Cope's phone said she wanted the "horrendous" and "disturbing" thoughts in her head to stop, repeatedly said she was sorry, and thanked her colleagues for all the memories they shared.
Assistant coroner Rachel Knight said: "Charlotte had a complex history including a longstanding eating disorder, depression and anxiety, and was further upset by a post on social media that likely caused her to be embarrassed."
Recording the cause of death as suicide, Ms Knight said to the family: "I want to say how truly sorry I am for the loss of Charlotte. It is obvious to me how much you loved her, and how much she is missed."