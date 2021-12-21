Reprieve for closure-threatened Powys primary schools
Three primary schools in Powys have being given a reprieve as a scheme to close them has been put on hold.
The plan would have resulted in Llansantffraid Church in Wales School expanding by 90 places to accommodate pupils from Llangedwyn and Llanfechain Church in Wales schools.
That project, which would also have seen Ysgol Bro Cynllaith shut, has now been deemed unfeasible.
Powys council wants a new blueprint ready to be consulted on by March 2022.
On Tuesday the authority's cabinet was told a feasibility study had raised concerns about the suitability of the Llansantffraid school site for an extension.
Education member Phyl Davies said: "It is clear from the findings of the feasibility study and the business justification case that we are not able to develop an extension to Llansantffraid Church in Wales School."
Alternative proposals for the schools are now being put together.
Discussions with local people are due to start in January.