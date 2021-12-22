Powys crash: Driver, 36, dies in two-vehicle A458 collision
- Published
A 36-year-old driver has died after a two-vehicle collision in Powys.
The crash happened at about 18:45 GMT on Tuesday on the A458 between Llanfair Caereinion and Llanerfyl.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the man who died was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf which was in collision with a black Nissan Navara.
Officers investigating the crash are appealing for information. They said the driver's next of kin were being supported by specialist officers.