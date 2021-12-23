Covid in Wales: New rules will 'put strain' on police
New tighter Covid restrictions in Wales will undoubtedly "put a strain on an already stretched police service".
Mark Jones, general secretary of the North Wales Police Federation, said it leaves police in a very difficult situation.
From 26 December it will be illegal for more than 30 people to meet indoors and 50 outdoors.
He said, although that will be challenging to enforce, police will respond to calls if a risk is posed.
"The police will get calls I have no doubt and the police will have to assess the calls but that doesn't necessarily mean officers will be going around to every single house knocking on doors," Mr Jones said.
"This adds an extra layer of stress on a police service which is at breaking point."
From 06:00 GMT on Boxing Day, rules announced by the first minister on Wednesday include limits on gatherings, social distancing in public spaces and the rule of six in hospitality settings.
Mr Jones told BBC Radio Wales those rules are going to be a "huge challenge" during what is the force's busiest time of the year, on top of reduced staffing because of officers self-isolating.
He said coronavirus rules and regulations coming through with "hours or days notice" adds another complexity because most laws are introduced over a period of time.
'We can't win'
In March, the head of the South Wales Police Federation warned police were facing "greater hostility" for dispersing crowds at beauty spots.
And throughout the pandemic, when imposing rules Mr Jones said police have been "dammed if they do and dammed if they don't".
"We've had it where we've had different rules and police have tried to enforce them and been lambasted for doing that and then tried to take an engaging process in enforcing some of the laws and have been criticised for that.
"Our officers that do our very best just can't win."