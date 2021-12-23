Lily Sullivan: Lewis Haines in court on murder charge
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan.
Lily's body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke in the early hours of Friday, 17 December.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, appeared at Swansea Crown Court.
He spoke only to confirm his name and was remanded in custody to next appear on 14 January 2022.
Ms Sullivan's family, who are being supported by specialist officers, described her as a "kind and caring daughter".
In a statement, Dyfed-Powys police said their thoughts were with her family "at this incredibly hard time".
The force added: "The investigation team are grateful for the support of the community whilst inquiries were conducted."