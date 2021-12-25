Newport's 500-tonne railway bridge installed on Christmas Day
By Huw Thomas
BBC Wales business correspondent
- Published
Engineers are spending Christmas Day installing a 500-tonne bridge at Newport railway station.
The new pedestrian link between Devon Place and Queensway has been constructed by Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering.
Its managing director said staff would delay their Christmas lunch to work on the project, working in shifts.
Network Rail said it was taking advantage of the railway being closed for Christmas to install the bridge.
'High-profile job'
It spans all four platforms of Newport station.
Pedestrians had previously had to use a subway that was only accessible by steps.
Managing director Richard Selby said: "To minimise disruption to the public, our staff are having to delay their Christmas lunch to make this happen. It is the sort of high-profile job that we are proud to be associated with, even more so because we are based only five miles up the road."
The station is closed for two days, and Mr Selby is confident the job will be finished on time.
Network Rail, which is responsible for the track, said the bridge would improve passengers' experience.
"Working with Newport Council, a brand-new, fully accessible footbridge will be installed at Newport Railway Station, making travelling easier for passengers by linking Devon Place and Queensway. This work will not impact train services," a statement read.