Aberdare shooting: Three men jailed for gun offences
- Published
Three men have been jailed after gunshots were fired through a man's bedroom window.
Oliver Pearce, 31, Ricky Webber, 29, and James Drakes, 34, drove to Windsor Street, Trecynon, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in Pearce's white BMW on 1 February.
Drakes got out of the car and banged on the front door of the house before taking out a revolver and "fired four shots into the bedroom window".
All three were convicted of firearms offences at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
The court heard "the shots would have had lethal force" and that a man was at home in bed when they were fired.
The court heard the weapon "was disposed of" on the Rhigos mountain road after they fled the scene.
The judge said the reason behind the attack was "never clear" and all three were cleared of attempted murder.
Police recovered two bullets lodged in the roof of the house, which had travelled through the upstairs bedroom window and the ceiling.
Drakes, of Tylorstown, and Pearce, of Rhydyfelin, both pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing a firearm in a public place, and were jailed for five years each.
Webber, of Porth, was found guilty of possessing a firearm and ammunition in a public place, but there was no evidence he handled or used the gun, and he was sentenced to two years.
Det Ch Insp Sarah Lewis said: "These were very serious offences and I hope the convictions sends a clear message that anybody involved in the illegal possession and use of firearms can expect to face time in prison.