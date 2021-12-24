BBC News

Corwen crash: Man arrested as teen seriously hurt


Image source, Google

The crash happened on the A494 Bryn Saith Marchog near Corwen

A man has been arrested after an 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on Thursday.

Police said an Audi A3 and Vauxhall Astra were involved in the crash on the A494 at Bryn Saith Marchog near Corwen, in Denbighshire, at about 15:00 GMT.

The driver of the Audi was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, and then transferred to Walton.

A 21-year-old man who was driving the Vauxhall was arrested after failing a drugs test.

He has since been released under investigation, pending the results of further tests, said North Wales Police.

The force has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

