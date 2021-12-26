Cross Hands: Motorist hurt after car ends up in field
A motorist has been taken to hospital after a car ended up in a field during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident happened at about 04:05 GMT on the A48 between the Cross Hands roundabout and Llanddarog in Carmarthenshire.
The car left the road and the force said no other vehicles were involved, but the driver has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
The road remains closed and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.