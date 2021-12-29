Deeside: Teen died in electric bike crash, inquest told
- Published
A teenager riding an electric bike died after crashing into a telegraph pole, an inquest has heard.
Jamie Michael Jones, 17, was on a cycle path on the B5114 in Sealand Road, Garden City, Deeside, on 12 December when the incident happened.
He was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he died a short time later.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was trauma to the abdomen and thorax.
Adjourning the inquest in Ruthin, coroner John Gittins said police investigations were still being carried out.
Following his death, Jamie's family released a statement, saying: "He will be profoundly missed by us all and this leaves a huge impact on us all as a family, as well as everyone else who knew and loved him."
Jamie, who lived in Garden City, was goalkeeper for Saughall Colts Junior Football Club for six years.
Following his death, Paul Hitchcox, chairman of the club's trustees, said: "He will be sorely missed by all those remember his smiling face each week at Seahill playing fields."